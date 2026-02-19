Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Erste Group upgraded PG from "hold" to "buy," providing immediate buy-side momentum and signaling analyst confidence in the name.

Zacks highlights a potential growth catalyst: P&G's push into digital retail and e‑commerce (using data and AI) that could help reignite volume growth over time — a strategic narrative investors like for sustainable revenue/margin upside.

Ongoing analyst support: several brokerages have raised ratings/targets in recent months (Jefferies, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among them) and the consensus price target sits above current levels, which cushions downside and attracts buyers.

Investor attention is elevated — Zacks notes PG is among the most‑searched stocks recently; that can increase intraday volume and volatility but is not a clear directional signal.

Recent results/guidance remain mixed: Q3 results slightly beat EPS estimates but revenue lagged; FY2026 EPS guide is in place — fundamentals aren't deteriorating materially, so news flow (rather than fundamentals) is driving short‑term moves.

Insider selling: Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares at about $162.28 (≈$2.46M) on Feb. 13, a 25% reduction in his holding — a visible near‑term negative signal for sentiment.

Broader insider sales reported (including large, multi‑million dollar sales by senior executives) amplify selling pressure and likely explain much of the day's weakness as investors read these as reduced insider conviction.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $364.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

