iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,626,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $452.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.