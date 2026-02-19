SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Stock Position Boosted by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,061 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,441,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 381,080 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,066,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,878,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,896,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

