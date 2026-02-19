Prospector Partners LLC Sells 806 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $690.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $709.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

