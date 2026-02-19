L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Launch of Qwen‑3.5 — Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.5 (faster, cheaper, agent-capable), which management says cuts costs and boosts throughput; investors view this as a clear AI/capability catalyst that could lift cloud and AI monetization. Read More.

Launch of Qwen‑3.5 — Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.5 (faster, cheaper, agent-capable), which management says cuts costs and boosts throughput; investors view this as a clear AI/capability catalyst that could lift cloud and AI monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum — recent analysis notes strong AI-driven cloud revenue growth (e.g., +34% YoY cited) that could underpin longer‑term revenue upside if monetization improves. Read More.

Cloud momentum — recent analysis notes strong AI-driven cloud revenue growth (e.g., +34% YoY cited) that could underpin longer‑term revenue upside if monetization improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup — chartists point to a bull‑flag breakout and a post‑breakout pullback testing Fibonacci/channel support; a higher swing low would be needed to confirm resumed upside. Read More.

Technical setup — chartists point to a bull‑flag breakout and a post‑breakout pullback testing Fibonacci/channel support; a higher swing low would be needed to confirm resumed upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst consensus — some services still rate BABA favorably (consensus “Moderate Buy”), but views are diverging ahead of Q3 results. Read More.

Mixed analyst consensus — some services still rate BABA favorably (consensus “Moderate Buy”), but views are diverging ahead of Q3 results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Erste Group cut BABA from Buy to Hold, signaling caution among some institutional analysts and reducing near‑term buying pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrade — Erste Group cut BABA from Buy to Hold, signaling caution among some institutional analysts and reducing near‑term buying pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities‑fraud investigation — a shareholder law firm continues an investigation into possible federal securities‑law violations, adding legal/settlement risk that can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Ongoing securities‑fraud investigation — a shareholder law firm continues an investigation into possible federal securities‑law violations, adding legal/settlement risk that can weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and margin pressure — bearish research highlights plunging operating income, negative levered free cash flow, heavy AI/tech spend and a valuation that has run ahead of earnings (P/E expansion), arguing risk currently outweighs reward. Read More.

Earnings and margin pressure — bearish research highlights plunging operating income, negative levered free cash flow, heavy AI/tech spend and a valuation that has run ahead of earnings (P/E expansion), arguing risk currently outweighs reward. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive headwinds — comparisons to Amazon/AWS point to tougher competition in cloud and AI infrastructure, which could pressure margins and growth if Alibaba fails to monetize as quickly. Read More.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

