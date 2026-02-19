Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,264.40. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Oceaneering International

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

