Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
NYSE:OII opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,264.40. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Oceaneering International
Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings slightly beat consensus — Oceaneering reported $0.45 EPS versus the Zacks consensus of $0.44, marking an improvement from $0.37 a year earlier; the small beat likely supported near-term buying interest. Oceaneering International (OII) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash metrics show strength — the company reported solid net margin and return on equity, and certain reports highlight a large year‑over‑year rise in net income metrics that can reassure investors about earnings quality. MarketBeat Q4 summary / press release link
- Positive Sentiment: Investors focused on subsea robotics as a growth catalyst — previews and analyst commentary call out the company’s robotics outlook, which can drive sentiment beyond commodity‑linked services. Oceaneering earnings on deck as investors eye subsea robotics outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and trading activity — a spike in call option volume and elevated stock volume were reported, which can amplify moves but do not on their own confirm a fundamental change. QuiverQuant coverage of trading/volume
- Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter 2026 guidance update was noted but lacked a clear numeric EPS figure in the bulletin provided to news services, leaving near‑term guidance clarity limited. (Company press release also filed.) Business Wire Q4 and FY2025 results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations and declined year‑over‑year — Q4 revenue of ~$668.6M missed several consensus figures and was down ~6.3% YoY, which is a downside signal for top‑line growth. Company press release / financials
- Negative Sentiment: Operational pressures in some metrics — operating profit and cash from operations were reported lower year‑over‑year in third‑party summaries, and insider selling was flagged in recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment. QuiverQuant detailed financials and insider activity
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.