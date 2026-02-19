CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

