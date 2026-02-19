Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 105.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,634,780. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.