Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,815 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,256 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,768,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,406 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after purchasing an additional 915,855 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 455,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFLV opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.