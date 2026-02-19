Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $639,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $318.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $329.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

