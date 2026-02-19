Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 161,972 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 969.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 433,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,849,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,595 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 55,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.5%

TSHA stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 23,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $109,943.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,443,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,853.46. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,908,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,064.77. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 968,795 shares of company stock worth $4,518,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Further Reading

