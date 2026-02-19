Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,315,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,092,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sun Summit Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

