Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $15.24. Bandwidth shares last traded at $16.2040, with a volume of 590,182 shares changing hands.

Key Stories Impacting Bandwidth

Here are the key news stories impacting Bandwidth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management delivered record fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, signaling improving profitability and cash conversion that support valuation upside. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Management delivered record fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, signaling improving profitability and cash conversion that support valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized an $80 million share repurchase program, which reduces float and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly — likely a direct contributor to the stock rally. PR Newswire: Buyback Announcement

The board authorized an $80 million share repurchase program, which reduces float and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly — likely a direct contributor to the stock rally. Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 matched consensus, removing an earnings miss risk, while revenue of $207.67M was essentially flat versus estimates (slightly below consensus). That keeps the quarter neutral-to-mixed in investors’ minds. Zacks: Matches Q4 Estimates

Reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 matched consensus, removing an earnings miss risk, while revenue of $207.67M was essentially flat versus estimates (slightly below consensus). That keeps the quarter neutral-to-mixed in investors’ minds. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces are parsing key Q4 metrics and year-over-year trends to judge sustainability of margin improvement; detailed metric comparisons and management commentary will drive follow‑on analyst revisions. Zacks: How Key Metrics Compare

Analysts and coverage pieces are parsing key Q4 metrics and year-over-year trends to judge sustainability of margin improvement; detailed metric comparisons and management commentary will drive follow‑on analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $200M–$203M came in below Street expectations (~$207.9M), and Q4 revenue slightly missed consensus — short-term topline softness is a downside risk to near-term multiple expansion. Company Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $200M–$203M came in below Street expectations (~$207.9M), and Q4 revenue slightly missed consensus — short-term topline softness is a downside risk to near-term multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.35 is below last year’s $0.37, indicating modest year-over-year earnings pressure despite margin improvement — a factor that could temper enthusiasm if growth slows. MarketBeat: Earnings & Call

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Bandwidth Stock Up 19.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $472.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $207.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $176,931.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,685.64. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $59,080.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,396.92. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,463 shares of company stock worth $895,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bandwidth by 71.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 136,624 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 48.3% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth’s solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

