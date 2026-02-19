Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Evergy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.140-4.340 EPS.

Evergy raised its long‑term adjusted EPS growth target to 6%–8%+ through 2030 (off a 2026 midpoint of $4.24) and expects growth to exceed 8% annually beginning in 2028 , reflecting confidence from recently executed large customer agreements.

Evergy raised its long‑term adjusted EPS growth target to through 2030 (off a 2026 midpoint of $4.24) and expects growth to exceed , reflecting confidence from recently executed large customer agreements. The company executed electric service agreements for four data‑center projects totaling 1.9 GW (about a ~20% increase in peak demand) and says its large‑load pipeline now exceeds 15 GW , supporting a planned ~6% retail load CAGR to 2030.

The company executed electric service agreements for four data‑center projects totaling (about a ~20% increase in peak demand) and says its large‑load pipeline now exceeds , supporting a planned ~6% retail load CAGR to 2030. Kansas and Missouri approvals of the LLPS tariffs (15%–20% premium demand rates, minimum‑bill at ≥80% of contracted capacity, credit/collateral and termination fees) are designed to shift costs to new large customers and provide strong revenue visibility and protections for Evergy.

Kansas and Missouri approvals of the (15%–20% premium demand rates, minimum‑bill at ≥80% of contracted capacity, credit/collateral and termination fees) are designed to shift costs to new large customers and provide strong revenue visibility and protections for Evergy. Evergy increased its 2026–2030 capital plan to $21.6 billion (11.5% rate base CAGR) and plans a financing mix including ~$3.3 billion common equity (2026–2029 run rate ~$700M–$900M/year), a target FFO/debt ~14%, and a revised dividend payout target of 50%–60%.

Evergy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Evergy has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Evergy by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evergy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

