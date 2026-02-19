Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.72. 221,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 961,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $522.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Groupon by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,606 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 229.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,865 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 344,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform’s targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

Featured Stories

