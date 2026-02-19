Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 875.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 260,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 156,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $442.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.01 and a 200-day moving average of $485.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

