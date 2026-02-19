GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $335.88 and last traded at $334.0380, with a volume of 1290863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.58.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $298.32.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

