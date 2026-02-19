First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 659,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,351,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$855.59 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.31.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

