Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.88, FiscalAI reports. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Visteon’s conference call:

Get Visteon alerts:

Delivered a record profitability and cash profile in 2025 — Adjusted EBITDA of $492M (13.1% of sales) and strong adjusted free cash flow (2025) enabled >$120M of M&A/shareholder returns while maintaining a healthy net cash position.

and strong adjusted free cash flow (2025) enabled >$120M of M&A/shareholder returns while maintaining a healthy net cash position. Bookings and product leadership were highlights — a record $7.4B of new business wins (displays, SmartCore/HPC and adjacent two‑wheeler/commercial wins including a ~$400M Honda program) that position displays and in‑cockpit AI compute for growth.

of new business wins (displays, SmartCore/HPC and adjacent two‑wheeler/commercial wins including a ~$400M Honda program) that position displays and in‑cockpit AI compute for growth. Management is forecasting near‑term headwinds for 2026 — sales guidance of $3.625B–$3.825B with an expected ~50% drop in BMS volumes in the Americas and a back‑loaded launch cadence that makes Q1 and H1 weaker versus H2; adjusted EBITDA guidance is $455M–$495M.

with an expected ~50% drop in BMS volumes in the Americas and a back‑loaded launch cadence that makes Q1 and H1 weaker versus H2; adjusted EBITDA guidance is $455M–$495M. Capital allocation remains shareholder‑friendly and growth‑focused — ~ $150M CapEx planned, M&A capacity up to ~2x CapEx, raised the quarterly dividend 36% to $0.375/sh, and management expects >$500M of deployable cash in 2026.

Memory supply tightness will add cost pressure (~2% of sales); the company says it has early supplier engagement and plans to largely cover demand and recover costs from customers, but timing mismatches may press near‑term margins (notably Q1).

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC traded down $10.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. Visteon has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $129.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Visteon by 1,195.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,163.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.