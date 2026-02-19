Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

