Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 and last traded at GBX 4. 116,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 74,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05.

Southern Energy Trading Down 13.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

