BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Zacks reports. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 25.42%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.64. 9,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BESIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.