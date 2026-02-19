Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$276.58 and last traded at C$275.34, with a volume of 106556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$268.98.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$256.50.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
