Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 942,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

