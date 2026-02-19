Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

is guided to $1.20–$1.30 per share (vs. $1.43 in 2025), reflecting continued occupancy and pricing headwinds; guidance excludes any unannounced deleveraging transactions. Management is pursuing meaningful deleveraging (targeting ~6x or below Net Debt / EBITDA) via potential joint ventures or asset sales to preserve an investment-grade rating, with more details expected in H1.

or below Net Debt / EBITDA) via potential joint ventures or asset sales to preserve an rating, with more details expected in H1. Commercial execution remains strong — ~60% of rent/storage revenue now comes from fixed-commitment contracts and Q4 services margin was nearly 14% (12.7% FY), alongside new wins (e.g., On the Run in Australia) and European retail expansions.

(12.7% FY), alongside new wins (e.g., On the Run in Australia) and European retail expansions. Active portfolio management continued — ~10 sites were exited/idle in 2025 (removing >65,000 pallet positions), nine candidate sites identified for 2026 (two already closed), intended to improve network profitability and occupancy.

Cost actions largely in place — management expects about $30M of annualized indirect labor/SG&A savings and will reduce Project Orion cash spend by roughly $50M in 2026 to free capital.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 7,903,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -418.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,064,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,330,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

