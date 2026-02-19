Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3,887.44 and last traded at $3,911.2440, with a volume of 88507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,269.99.
Specifically, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,093.72, for a total transaction of $2,251,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760,211.40. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,043.49, for a total transaction of $40,434.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $78,989,577.15. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total transaction of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,543 shares in the company, valued at $76,948,814.25. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,996.03.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid top‑line beat and healthy demand: revenue of $6.35B (+16% y/y) and strong gross bookings/room‑night trends that management highlighted as signs of sustained international travel recovery. This underpins optimism about near‑term revenue and margin leverage. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Travel demand metrics reinforced the beat — room nights +9% and gross bookings +16% — supporting the narrative that leisure and international travel momentum remains intact. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Management flagged generative AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion; investors view this as a medium‑term efficiency and revenue tailwind if adoption scales. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate action — a 25‑for‑1 stock split was announced, increasing retail accessibility and often lifting sentiment/liquidity ahead of the split execution in April. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts reiterated or raised views: BMO raised its target to $6,200 (outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a $6,250 buy target — supporting the bullish consensus of many firms. Read More. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Forward tone: Booking guided Q1 revenue roughly in the $5.4B–$5.5B range (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance appeared less clear in initial commentary — revenue tone constructive, earnings clarity pending. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (transcript/slide deck) and deeper metrics were posted — useful for investors wanting to drill into regional/unit economics and mix. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (KeyCorp, Benchmark, JPMorgan, DA Davidson lowered targets from prior levels), which reduces visible upside and can weigh on short‑term sentiment despite “buy/overweight” stances. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Glenn Fogel disclosed multiple small sales in February. While not unusual for tax/liquidity reasons, insider selling can be read negatively by some investors. Read More.
The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,057.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,201.54.
Booking shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 2nd.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
