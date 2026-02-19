Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3,887.44 and last traded at $3,911.2440, with a volume of 88507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,269.99.

Specifically, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,093.72, for a total transaction of $2,251,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760,211.40. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,043.49, for a total transaction of $40,434.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $78,989,577.15. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total transaction of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,543 shares in the company, valued at $76,948,814.25. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,996.03.

Booking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid top‑line beat and healthy demand: revenue of $6.35B (+16% y/y) and strong gross bookings/room‑night trends that management highlighted as signs of sustained international travel recovery. This underpins optimism about near‑term revenue and margin leverage. Read More.

Q4 results showed solid top‑line beat and healthy demand: revenue of $6.35B (+16% y/y) and strong gross bookings/room‑night trends that management highlighted as signs of sustained international travel recovery. This underpins optimism about near‑term revenue and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Travel demand metrics reinforced the beat — room nights +9% and gross bookings +16% — supporting the narrative that leisure and international travel momentum remains intact. Read More.

Travel demand metrics reinforced the beat — room nights +9% and gross bookings +16% — supporting the narrative that leisure and international travel momentum remains intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged generative AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion; investors view this as a medium‑term efficiency and revenue tailwind if adoption scales. Read More.

Management flagged generative AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion; investors view this as a medium‑term efficiency and revenue tailwind if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate action — a 25‑for‑1 stock split was announced, increasing retail accessibility and often lifting sentiment/liquidity ahead of the split execution in April. Read More.

Corporate action — a 25‑for‑1 stock split was announced, increasing retail accessibility and often lifting sentiment/liquidity ahead of the split execution in April. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts reiterated or raised views: BMO raised its target to $6,200 (outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a $6,250 buy target — supporting the bullish consensus of many firms. Read More. Read More.

Some analysts reiterated or raised views: BMO raised its target to $6,200 (outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a $6,250 buy target — supporting the bullish consensus of many firms. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Forward tone: Booking guided Q1 revenue roughly in the $5.4B–$5.5B range (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance appeared less clear in initial commentary — revenue tone constructive, earnings clarity pending. Read More.

Forward tone: Booking guided Q1 revenue roughly in the $5.4B–$5.5B range (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance appeared less clear in initial commentary — revenue tone constructive, earnings clarity pending. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (transcript/slide deck) and deeper metrics were posted — useful for investors wanting to drill into regional/unit economics and mix. Read More.

Full earnings materials (transcript/slide deck) and deeper metrics were posted — useful for investors wanting to drill into regional/unit economics and mix. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (KeyCorp, Benchmark, JPMorgan, DA Davidson lowered targets from prior levels), which reduces visible upside and can weigh on short‑term sentiment despite “buy/overweight” stances. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (KeyCorp, Benchmark, JPMorgan, DA Davidson lowered targets from prior levels), which reduces visible upside and can weigh on short‑term sentiment despite “buy/overweight” stances. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Glenn Fogel disclosed multiple small sales in February. While not unusual for tax/liquidity reasons, insider selling can be read negatively by some investors. Read More.

Booking Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,057.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,201.54.

Booking shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Articles

