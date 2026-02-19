Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 105.87% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,947,690.28. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,592 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 196,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

