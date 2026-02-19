L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Article

Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Article

An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Article

Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Neutral Sentiment: CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Article

CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Article

Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Article

Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada’s hire of Goldman equities trader Noel Reyes removes execution talent from GS’s equities franchise — a small but tangible loss for trading capability in a competitive area. Article

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $934.23 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.08. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

