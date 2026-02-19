Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 103,222 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,222 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 10.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $592,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 39,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,929,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 91,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $362.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average is $291.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

