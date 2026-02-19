Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 60,000 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 394,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,212,948.68. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Mark Reinstra sold 34,320 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,493,348.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,073 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,065,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,975,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.