Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFS

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 469,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

OMFS opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

