Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Lemonade's conference call:

Company reported strong operating momentum with in‑force premium of $1.24 billion (+31% YoY), revenue +53%, gross profit +73% to $111 million , adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5 million and adjusted free cash flow of $37 million, and management reiterated EBITDA profitability in Q4 2026 and full‑year 2027 .

Management is investing heavily in AI, a “pricing machine,” cross‑sell platform, and a local platform, arguing Lemonade’s decade of proprietary data and AI‑first culture provide a durable competitive edge versus legacy incumbents. Balance sheet and capital positioning appear supportive of growth with roughly $1.1 billion in cash and investments (about $250 million held as regulatory surplus) and a capital‑light reinsurance/captive structure that management says can support ambitious expansion.

Lemonade Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 5,138,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,520. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,988,751.04. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 250,540 shares of company stock valued at $22,007,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Lemonade by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

