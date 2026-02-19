Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.05. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $3.0650, with a volume of 263,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Seritage Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 71,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 725.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) formed in 2015 as a spin-off from Sears Holdings. Headquartered in New York City, the company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties that were previously under the Sears and Kmart banners. Since its launch, Seritage has pursued a strategy of unlocking value through active asset management, redevelopment and strategic leasing.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and redevelopment of retail properties, negotiation of long-term lease agreements with national and regional tenants, and selective disposition of non-core assets.

