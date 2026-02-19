AMP (ASX:AMP) Insider Linda Elkins Buys 36,363 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Linda Elkins acquired 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 143.0%. AMP’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust. It also offers financial advice and wealth solutions, including retirement planning, investments, and financing; and home loans, deposit, and transaction accounts.

