Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 130.10%. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE FPI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 861,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,508. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $519.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $154,020. This represents a 24.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

