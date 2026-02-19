Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 109,364 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 89,298 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Fluent Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

