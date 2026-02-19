Expensify (EXFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0461 per share and revenue of $35.4950 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Expensify Price Performance
Shares of EXFY opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.99.
Insider Activity at Expensify
In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,318,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,796. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,393 shares of company stock worth $211,059. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
About Expensify
Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.
Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.
