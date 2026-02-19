Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $5,456.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5,954.00 to $5,456.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Booking from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $5,500.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,996.03.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $343.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,926.42. 221,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,684. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,880.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,057.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,201.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $41.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,093.72, for a total transaction of $2,251,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,760,211.40. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,108 shares of company stock worth $15,287,682. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid top‑line beat and healthy demand: revenue of $6.35B (+16% y/y) and strong gross bookings/room‑night trends that management highlighted as signs of sustained international travel recovery. This underpins optimism about near‑term revenue and margin leverage. Read More.

Q4 results showed solid top‑line beat and healthy demand: revenue of $6.35B (+16% y/y) and strong gross bookings/room‑night trends that management highlighted as signs of sustained international travel recovery. This underpins optimism about near‑term revenue and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Travel demand metrics reinforced the beat — room nights +9% and gross bookings +16% — supporting the narrative that leisure and international travel momentum remains intact. Read More.

Travel demand metrics reinforced the beat — room nights +9% and gross bookings +16% — supporting the narrative that leisure and international travel momentum remains intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged generative AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion; investors view this as a medium‑term efficiency and revenue tailwind if adoption scales. Read More.

Management flagged generative AI initiatives to improve personalization and conversion; investors view this as a medium‑term efficiency and revenue tailwind if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate action — a 25‑for‑1 stock split was announced, increasing retail accessibility and often lifting sentiment/liquidity ahead of the split execution in April. Read More.

Corporate action — a 25‑for‑1 stock split was announced, increasing retail accessibility and often lifting sentiment/liquidity ahead of the split execution in April. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts reiterated or raised views: BMO raised its target to $6,200 (outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a $6,250 buy target — supporting the bullish consensus of many firms. Read More. Read More.

Some analysts reiterated or raised views: BMO raised its target to $6,200 (outperform) and BTIG reaffirmed a $6,250 buy target — supporting the bullish consensus of many firms. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Forward tone: Booking guided Q1 revenue roughly in the $5.4B–$5.5B range (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance appeared less clear in initial commentary — revenue tone constructive, earnings clarity pending. Read More.

Forward tone: Booking guided Q1 revenue roughly in the $5.4B–$5.5B range (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance appeared less clear in initial commentary — revenue tone constructive, earnings clarity pending. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (transcript/slide deck) and deeper metrics were posted — useful for investors wanting to drill into regional/unit economics and mix. Read More.

Full earnings materials (transcript/slide deck) and deeper metrics were posted — useful for investors wanting to drill into regional/unit economics and mix. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (KeyCorp, Benchmark, JPMorgan, DA Davidson lowered targets from prior levels), which reduces visible upside and can weigh on short‑term sentiment despite “buy/overweight” stances. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (KeyCorp, Benchmark, JPMorgan, DA Davidson lowered targets from prior levels), which reduces visible upside and can weigh on short‑term sentiment despite “buy/overweight” stances. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Glenn Fogel disclosed multiple small sales in February. While not unusual for tax/liquidity reasons, insider selling can be read negatively by some investors. Read More.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

