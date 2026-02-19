Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 30th

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Fidus Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Report on FDUS

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.