Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 16th

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2026

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.