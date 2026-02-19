Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 16th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

