Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Expand Energy Trading Down 3.1%

EXE stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

