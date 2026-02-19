Prospector Partners LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 144.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $122.48 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

View Our Latest Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.