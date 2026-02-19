Synovus Financial Corp Sells 61,518 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,653,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,518 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 7.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $635,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $107.27.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,397.58. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.