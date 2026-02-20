GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 436,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

