YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 19th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 8.5% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVY opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

Get YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.