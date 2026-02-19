YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 19th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 8.5% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ FIVY opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $46.81.
