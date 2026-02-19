Feedback (LON:FDBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.98) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Feedback Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FDBK opened at GBX 12 on Thursday. Feedback has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tom Oakley bought 60,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,872.32. Also, insider Emma Oswick (Stuart) bought 60,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,836.72. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

