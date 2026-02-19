Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,532,000 after purchasing an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.24.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $315.76 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $333.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Stories

