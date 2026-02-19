Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Autoliv Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of ALV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 840,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,429. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.
Autoliv Company Profile
Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.
Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.
