GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 8.2% increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
GATX Price Performance
Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $188.97. 339,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,918. GATX has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $195.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Key Headlines Impacting GATX
Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend by 8.2% to $0.66 and authorized a new $300 million buyback, both shareholder-friendly actions that support cash-return expectations. GATX Raises Quarterly Dividend by 8.2%, Sets New $300 Million Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margins showed underlying strength: year-over-year revenue increased (~8.6% YoY) and the company reported solid net margin and ROE metrics, which support longer-term earnings power. GATX Press Release / Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q4 EPS of $2.44 (vs. company-cited consensus ~ $2.42), a year-over-year increase, but some data outlets flagged a small miss relative to other published estimates ($2.47). Investors may view the quarter as mixed depending on which consensus they follow. GATX Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally favorable (recent buy/positive ratings and a median price target around $205), which provides some upside support even as near-term news injects volatility. Quiver Quantitative Earnings Note
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $9.50–$10.10 came in slightly below the consensus (~$10.03), which is the primary driver of the stock weakness — guidance below Street expectations often triggers re-pricing.
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flagged integration risk from the Wells Fargo-related transaction and elevated insider selling in recent months; both raise short-term execution and sentiment concerns. GATX earnings up next as Wells Fargo deal integration looms
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.
In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.
