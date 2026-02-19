Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.670 EPS.
Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3%
AKAM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM
Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies
In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,337.50. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Akamai Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Akamai reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.84 vs. consensus $1.75 and revenue of $1.095B vs. $1.08B, showing underlying operating strength that likely supported the stock’s upward move. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat FY26 guide — Management set FY26 EPS guidance of $6.20–$7.20 and revenue of $4.4B–$4.6B, above consensus revenue expectations (~$4.3B) and implying a stronger revenue/sales outlook for the year. This drove optimism around recurring cloud/security revenue growth. Akamai forecasts annual revenue above estimates on cloud infrastructure momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 guide slightly above consensus — Q1 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.67 compares to consensus ~$1.49; revenue guidance roughly in line at ~$1.1B. Near‑term cash‑flow/earnings visibility improved. Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud infrastructure acceleration — Cloud Infrastructure Services grew ~45% YoY in Q4 and ~36% for the year, highlighting a faster‑growing segment that could drive margin expansion and higher future revenue mix. Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst context — Coverage and commentary are asking whether AI strategy and product mix can sustain acceleration; useful for longer‑term upside but not an immediate catalyst. Akamai earnings on deck: Can AI pivot lift sluggish growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options/technical interest — Pre‑earnings options and chart analysis drew attention to the stock’s recent move; informative for short‑term traders but not fundamental. Options Corner: AKAM Ahead of Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings weakness — GAAP net income per diluted share fell (Q4 GAAP EPS $0.58, down ~36% YoY; FY GAAP EPS $3.07, down ~6% YoY), which could concern value‑focused investors despite strong non‑GAAP results. Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears noisy/erroneous (entries showing zero), so it does not provide a reliable signal for near‑term price moves. (Data item)
Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.
The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.