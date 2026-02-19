Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.670 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

AKAM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,337.50. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.



Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

